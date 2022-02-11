THE WEEKEND UPDATE FOR July 21, 22, 23, 24

NEW MOVIES: NOPE ®

Flora Lee Hark Cohen Cinema “Official Competition”

“The Room”

Thursday’s the Malden Farmers Market is Back at Kanawha Salines Presbyterian Church 1-5 pm

www.DirtyBirdsbaseball.com Friday-Sunday at Appalachian Power Park taking on the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes.

Catfish Tournaments are back at Ridenour Lake starting Friday July 22, beginning at 4:30 pm. Cost is $15. Cash prizes for highest total weight of best five fishy. Children younger than 12 can enter FREE of charge.

“HOPE CLOSET” back to school drive thru NOW thru July 29—helping provide area students with essential resources. Accepting donations of toothbrushes, toothpaste, hairbrushes, deodorant, shampoo/conditioner/soap/lotion, TP and more. Drop off locations at City National Bank branches in South Hills, Downtown Charleston, Kanawha City, West Side, Cross Lanes, Dunbar, St. Albans and Glasgow.

At the Kanawha-Charleston Animal Shelter thru July 31 a BISSELL Pet Foundation “Empty the Shelters” event with reduced-Fee Adoptions. See the Shelters Website for more information.

Friday in Hurricane “Food Truck Friday” from 11 am-2 pm and from 4-8 pm on Main Street with Saved by Grace BBQ & Grill Cave, Southridge Chick-fil-A and WV Mountain Ice.

Friday Evening July 22, FREE family Pool Night at St. Albans City Park pool from 6:30 pm-8 pm.

Friday Night Jams at the Elk River Community Center with Doors opened at 5:30 pm for 7 pm performances. This week with Ruff Cut Country & Phil Moles.

“Live on the Levee” is back in action at Haddad Riverfront Park. Performances start at 6:30 pm

July 22 The Parachute Brigade, The Settlement

July 29 Holly Forbes, Corduroy Brown

Tuesday’s FREE Morning Yoga Classes with Debora Mattingly from 6-7 am through July at Magic Island

Sat July 23 a Yard Sale, BBQ, Bake Sale and Car Wash at Riverside High School parking lot 7 am-4 pm (Spots available for $15 at 304 640 7574) to support Riverside High Archery team which qualified for the IBO Worlds Triple Crown Championship in August.

Sat. July 23 t Unity of Kanawha Valley a hot dog sale from 11-2 pm, with New Hope Animal Rescue on site with dogs for adoption and photos of cats that also need adoption and foster families. (Unity is located at 804 Myrtle Road, Charleston)

Sat. July 23 in Hurricane’s Valley Park a Bluegrass Festival “Pickin’ in the Park” with Johnny Staats & the Delivery boys, Five & Dime, Ridgetop & The Putnam Family. Local food and craft vendors.

Theatre WV at the Cliffside Amphitheatre in Grandview offers shows this summer including Rocket Boys the Musical(July 14-23) and the Wizard of OZ. Other shows include tributes to Elvis, Jimmy Buffet and will conclude with fan favorites Phil Dirt and the Dozers. Tickets at 304 256 6800 or online www.theatrewestvirginia.org

Sunday in St. Albans Morgan Kitchen Museum is open 2-4 pm and will be open for FREE tours thru the month of August

Clendenin Brewing Co is now open at 2 main street in Clendenin. Hours are Thursday 4-9, Friday-Saturday Noon-9 pm, Sunday Noon-8 pm. They are also on Facebook.

July 25-29, the Appalachian Children’s Chorus, in collaboration with the River City Youth Ballet, The children’s Theater of Charleston and the Kanawha Magnet School of Music is holding a Fine Arts Camp. Registration Fee is $125 for children in 2nd thru 8th grade. www.wvaccfineartscamp.weebly.com 304-343-1111.

Friday Aug 5 & 19 the Baby Love Pantry is Open from 10:30-noon at 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes. They provide FREE diapers and wipes and formula ONLY IF AVAILABLE

Saturday August 6 the Twice Blessed Kids’ Consignment Sale, registration is open…Sign up to be a consignor at www.twiceblessed.net they are accepting good quality Spring/Summer & Fall/Winter infant thru junior clothing, pj’s shoes, bathing suits, Halloween costumes, maternity clothing, approved cribs, strollers, high chairs, bouncy seats, swings, toys, books, bikes and anything else a child could need.

Sat August 13 a Taco & Margarita Festival at Appalachian Power Park.

August 13th, 6-10 pm GIRLS NIGHT OUT! Party with a purpose supporting YWCA Resolve family abuse program at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Great food/beverages, live auction, gift bags and more! Get your tickets at www.GNOWV.com

August 20 a Guided beginners hike at Mammoth Preserve in Eastern Kanawha County. The Hike is FREE, but registration is encouraged. At www.wvlandtrust.org

Sat Sept 3 Cathedral of Prayer church (2326 Pennsylvania Ave) is having an Antique car show from 4-6 pm All Cars, truck motorcycles are welcome FREE hot dogs, drinks, music registration starts at 3 pm contact John McKay for information at 304 4049

Saturday Oct 1, Chili’n on the Elk, chili cook off/craft beer and wine festival. Visit www.chilinonelk.com or [email protected]