Weekend Update for May 23, 24, 25, 26, 27
________________________________________________________________________
New Movies: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the Garfield Movie, IF and Back to Black
Flora Lee Hark Cohen Cinema: Kim’s Video & The Beast
__________________________________________________________________________
Dirty Birds Baseball is BACK! www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com
Pipestem Adventures has opened their 2024 season at the Pipestem Peaks Zipline tour. The Adventure Zone will also open with skeet shooting, laser tag, remote controlled cars 3D Archery, axe throwing, miniature golf, disc golf, electric motor assisted bikes and pedal bikes. Adventure Lake and Splash Park are also Open starting May 20. More information at www.pipestemadventures.com
Thursday May 23 a Meet and greet for Run for the Wall motorcycle ambassadors 8:45 am-9:45 am at the auxiliary gym at the Gateway Center in Smithers.
Thursday May 23-Sunday May 26 the Vandalia Gathering at the state Capitol Complex Admission is FREE. Full schedule of events and times at wvculture.org/Vandalia-gathering
May 23-25 & May 30-June 1 the Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “Farwell, Grovers Corners” at the Elk City Playhouse. www.cyaccharelston.ticketleap.com
Friday May 24 Bonnie’s Bus for Mammography Screening will be at Cabin Creek Health Center in Dawes from 8 am-4 pm. Call to get information or make an appointment 304 595 5006
Friday May 24 LIVE ON THE LEVEE kicks off at Haddad Riverfront Park. Somethin’ Special opens for Groove Marmalade starting at 6:30 pm. First Responder and Military Night with fireworks after the concert.
www.liveontheleveecharelston.com
Friday May 24 the Nitro Pool party from 5-9 pm at the Athletic Complex.
Friday May 24 at the Elk River Community and Education Center in Elkview Friday Night Jam features Ruff Cut Country starting at 7 pm
Friday May 24 the Capitol High students present “Friday Night Live” a sketch comedy program at 7 pm at the School auditorium. Admission is FREE…donations will be accepted.
Friday May 24 Warren Zeiders at the Municipal Auditorium www.chaswvccc.com
Sat May 25 the Grand Opening of FOLKLORE Music Exchange at 191 Summers ST in Charleston from noon-5 pm. www.folkloremusicexchange.com
Sat May 25 in Clendenin Movie Night with “The Incredibles” starting at 7 pm at the Clendenin Community Center
Sunday May 26 at the Charleston Coliseum Theatre Chris D’Elia www.chaswvccc.com
Tuesday May 28 the Cemetery Run/Walk Group meets from 5:30-6:30 pm at Spring Hill Cemetery Park and Arboretum
Friday May 31 at the Alban Arts Center “Cabaret” www.albanartscenter.com
Sunday June 2 at the University of Charleston Symphony Sunday. www.wvsymphony.org
Sat June 8th “Foam at the Dome” returns with a wide range of beers and hard ciders. www.foamcwv.com
Fri & Sat June 14 & 15 Yakfest in St Albans with brews, foods, music and more at Olde Main Plaza www.yakfestwv.com www.coalrivergroup.com
Sat June 22 the Wine & Jazz Music Festival at the University of Charleston 3-10 pm. www.fundfortheartswv.ticketspice.com
Sat Aug 10 Girls Night Out. 304 720 0541 www.ywca.info/GNO