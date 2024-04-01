Weekend Update for May 23, 24, 25, 26, 27

________________________________________________________________________

New Movies: Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the Garfield Movie, IF and Back to Black

Flora Lee Hark Cohen Cinema: Kim’s Video & The Beast

__________________________________________________________________________

Dirty Birds Baseball is BACK! www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com

Pipestem Adventures has opened their 2024 season at the Pipestem Peaks Zipline tour. The Adventure Zone will also open with skeet shooting, laser tag, remote controlled cars 3D Archery, axe throwing, miniature golf, disc golf, electric motor assisted bikes and pedal bikes. Adventure Lake and Splash Park are also Open starting May 20. More information at www.pipestemadventures.com

Thursday May 23 a Meet and greet for Run for the Wall motorcycle ambassadors 8:45 am-9:45 am at the auxiliary gym at the Gateway Center in Smithers.

Thursday May 23-Sunday May 26 the Vandalia Gathering at the state Capitol Complex Admission is FREE. Full schedule of events and times at wvculture.org/Vandalia-gathering

May 23-25 & May 30-June 1 the Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “Farwell, Grovers Corners” at the Elk City Playhouse. www.cyaccharelston.ticketleap.com

Friday May 24 Bonnie’s Bus for Mammography Screening will be at Cabin Creek Health Center in Dawes from 8 am-4 pm. Call to get information or make an appointment 304 595 5006

Friday May 24 LIVE ON THE LEVEE kicks off at Haddad Riverfront Park. Somethin’ Special opens for Groove Marmalade starting at 6:30 pm. First Responder and Military Night with fireworks after the concert.

www.liveontheleveecharelston.com

Friday May 24 the Nitro Pool party from 5-9 pm at the Athletic Complex.

Friday May 24 at the Elk River Community and Education Center in Elkview Friday Night Jam features Ruff Cut Country starting at 7 pm

Friday May 24 the Capitol High students present “Friday Night Live” a sketch comedy program at 7 pm at the School auditorium. Admission is FREE…donations will be accepted.

Friday May 24 Warren Zeiders at the Municipal Auditorium www.chaswvccc.com

Sat May 25 the Grand Opening of FOLKLORE Music Exchange at 191 Summers ST in Charleston from noon-5 pm. www.folkloremusicexchange.com

Sat May 25 in Clendenin Movie Night with “The Incredibles” starting at 7 pm at the Clendenin Community Center

Sunday May 26 at the Charleston Coliseum Theatre Chris D’Elia www.chaswvccc.com

Tuesday May 28 the Cemetery Run/Walk Group meets from 5:30-6:30 pm at Spring Hill Cemetery Park and Arboretum

Friday May 31 at the Alban Arts Center “Cabaret” www.albanartscenter.com

Sunday June 2 at the University of Charleston Symphony Sunday. www.wvsymphony.org

Sat June 8th “Foam at the Dome” returns with a wide range of beers and hard ciders. www.foamcwv.com

Fri & Sat June 14 & 15 Yakfest in St Albans with brews, foods, music and more at Olde Main Plaza www.yakfestwv.com www.coalrivergroup.com

Sat June 22 the Wine & Jazz Music Festival at the University of Charleston 3-10 pm. www.fundfortheartswv.ticketspice.com

Sat Aug 10 Girls Night Out. 304 720 0541 www.ywca.info/GNO