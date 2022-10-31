Working Women’s Wednesday is coming to the Red Carpet Lounge!

Another Wednesday – sittin’ at home –? No! You need to head to the red carpet lounge for working women’s Wednesday! Yes that is right, v100s working Women’s Wednesday is back and better than ever! Join us for fun themed nights, contests, prizes, and more, with DJ Matt Murphy spinning the latest music! Join the party and ask about this Wednesday’s drink specials! Like five dollar wines and beer specials – happy hour appetizers – and more. Working Women’s Wednesday – every Wednesday – five to seven – at the red carpet lounge – located at 308 Elizabeth St.- in the heart of Charleston’s east end!!