Win a Ford Bronco from Todd Judy Ford with Kilts 4 Kids!

Beni Kedem Temple here in Charleston is raising money for Shriner’s Children’s hospital in Kentucky and you’re going to love how they are doing it.

For only $100 you can buy a chance to win a new Ford Bronco from Todd Judy.

In addition there is $100,000 in other prizes, all eligible from one ticket.

Items like trips, a boat, guns, and more are up for grabs.

Go the Kilts for Kids Highlanders Facebook page and buy your ticket now.

You even get to come to a wonderful party on September 25th and see if you win.

Don’t miss this chance to help a lot of children and have a lot of fun. Kilts for Kids Highlanders….. go now.