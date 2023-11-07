The WVRC Media Turkey Drop! 11/16 from 6a-6p!

It’s the most expensive part of the holiday meal, and it’s the hardest to get donated. The WKRP in Cincinnati Turkey Drop was based on a very real – and well-intended – radio promotion. Every family deserves to have a turkey for the holidays.

On Thursday, November 16, 2023 WVRC Media will host a Drive-Thru Turkey Drop at the studios on Virginia Street East. From 6a to 6p, listeners can drop off a frozen turkey without even leaving their vehicles. We will also accept cash or check donations to Manna Meals, who will also distribute the donated turkeys.

 

