THE WEEKEND UPDATE FOR JUNE 2, 3, 4, 5

NEW MOVIES: EIFFEL ®

At the Flora Lee Hark Cohen Cinema “Neptune Frost”, “Happening” & “The Wake up Call” On June 11 a showing of Monty Python and the Holy Grail at Starlings Coffee and Provisions (Part of FestivALL)

Thursday (6-11 pm) Friday (9 am-11 pm) Saturday (9am-11pm) and Sunday (9am-6pm) “Rally on the Levee” a motorcycle show. Bike show, audio competitions, live music, vendors and professional custom bike builders.

Friday June 3 (June 17, July 1 & 15) the Baby Love Pantry is Open from 10:30-noon at 5320 Frontier Drive in Cross Lanes. They provide FREE diapers and wipes and formula ONLY IF AVAILABLE

Friday June 3/Sat June 4 at Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church in Sissonville a rummage sale. Hot dog sale on Saturday

Friday in Hurricane “Food Truck Friday” from 11 am-2 pm and from 4-8 pm on Main Street. Music with the Sounds of Bluegrass

Friday As part of National Gun Violence Prevention Day a community block party 3-7 pm at Glenwood Avenue and Central Ave on the West Side. The FREE block party includes food, music, activities and resources. Wear orange clothing, jewelry or other apparel to honor those affected by gun violence.

Friday the East End Pride Pub Crawl. A Fundraiser to celebrate diversity….starting at 6 pm at the corner of Washington Street E and Elizabeth Street. DRAG racing (so much fun!) Tickets are $40 visit www.charlestonmainstreets.ticketspice.com

“Live on the Levee” is back in action at Haddad Riverfront Park. Performances start at 6:30 pm

June 3 is Veterans Night with Davisson Brothers Band & Josh Pantry

June 10 features Bowie Tribute and Minka

June 17 is FOOTMAD Night with Ranky Tanky & Minor Swing

June 24 Remember Jones & The Company Stores

Friday June 3 “Fairview” at the Alban Arts Center. Also shows June 4 & 5 and June 10-12 tickets and information at www.albantickets.com

Sat June 4 in Clendenin from 11 am-2 pm A Community event “COPS 4 KIDS” with Live music, food and an autograph session with WVU football players including Casey Legg and Dante Stills. They’ll also be collecting new toys and monetary donations for WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown.

Sat June 4 at Little Creek Park in South Charleston the Kanawha Valley Soap Box Derby

Sat June 4 Nitro Yard Sale 8am-2 pm.

Sat June 4 the Woman’s Club of South Charleston will host an indoor/outdoor Yard and hot dog sale 8am-2 pm. 214 D ST south Charleston.

Sat June 4 the Bancroft Yard Sale. Town wide starting at 8 am

Sat June 4 the KC Village Yard Sale. 7 am-2 pm throughout Kanawha City neighborhoods. www.kanawhacity.org

Sat June 4 the Campbell’s Creek Community YARD SALE 8 am-2 pm

SAT/SUN June 4 & 5 the Remote Area Medical FREE pop-up Clinic in collaboration with WV Health Right, Inc. Offering medical, dental and vision services. ALL services are FREE, no ID required and on a first come first served basis at Bible Center School located at 1111 Oakhurst Dr. Charleston WV.

Sunday June 5 MATRIC Symphony Sunday at the University of Charleston on the lawn—Riverside starting at 1 pm

UPCOMING EVENTS

Sat June 11, Putnam County Animal Relief Center will have a “No Flea Market” and adoption event from 9am-2 pm at the shelter. They’ll also have vendors and crafters. The shelter will also accept new or gently used non clothing items for donation to be sold the day of the flea market. A Hot dog sale and bake sale plus a “Big Dog” 50/50 raffle. Call Tara at 304-545-7717 or email [email protected] for a vendor application. (Due May 28)

Sat June 11 join Third Floor Comics at the Nitro Living Memorial Park for their second annual Nitro Mini-con. 10 am-5 pm. Over Thirty vendors, comics, toys and pop culture collectables. Live music too!

Friday June 17-June 19 & June 24-26, the Charleston Light Opera Guild presents their FestivALL show “BONNIE AND CLYDE” at their Tennessee Ave Theater.

Sat June 18 the 2022 “Run for Your Life” 5 miles Run/2.5 mile walk Starting at Haddad Riverfront Park in

August 13th, 6-10 pm GIRLS NIGHT OUT! Party with a purpose supporting YWCA Resolve family abuse program at the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center. Great food/beverages, live auction, gift bags and more! Get your tickets at www.GNOWV.com