Support our local small businesses on Small Business Saturday!

Posted by on in

Please support all of our region’s wonderful small businesses during Small Business Saturday, November 26.

The Tint Guy

Kid-A-Roos

Eggplant

Geraniums

Eclectic Goods Market

Bridge Road Bistro

Taylor Books

Petals and Silks

Simply Sweet Coffee and Donuts

Art Emporium

The Purple Moon

The Consignment Company

Robert’s Running and Walking

General Drug

Downtown Charleston Association

 Wash

Silhouette Boutique

Spring Hill Rod and Gun

Food Among the Flowers

Ristorante Abruzzi