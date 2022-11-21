Support our local small businesses on Small Business Saturday!

Please support all of our region’s wonderful small businesses during Small Business Saturday, November 26.
The Tint Guy
- https://www.facebook.com/thetintguy67
- 217 Michigan Ave, Nitro, WV 25143
- (304) 380-2935
Kid-A-Roos
- http://www.kidarooswv.com/
- 1418 Maccorkle Ave SW suite d, Charleston, WV 25303
- (304) 982-6777
Eggplant
- https://eggplantshop.com/
- 1011 Bridge Rd A, Charleston, WV 25314
Geraniums
- https://www.facebook.com/GeraniumsInc/
- https://www.bridgeroad.org/geraniums
- 1011 Bridge Rd, Charleston, WV 25314
Eclectic Goods Market
- https://www.facebook.com/EclecticGoodsMarket/
- 1401 Charles Ave, Dunbar, WV 25064
- (681) 205-8373
Bridge Road Bistro
- https://www.thebridgeroadbistro.com/
- 915 Bridge Rd, Charleston, WV 25314
- (304) 720-3500
Taylor Books
- http://www.taylorbooks.com/
- 226 Capitol St, Charleston, WV 25301
- (304) 342-1461
- (304) 346-0300
Petals and Silks
- https://www.petalsandsilks.net/
- 46 Great Teays Blvd, Scott Depot, WV 25560
- (304) 757-9252
Simply Sweet Coffee and Donuts
- 8617 MacCorkle Ave SE, Marmet, WV 25315
- (304) 220-2015
Art Emporium
- https://www.artemporium.net/
- 823 Quarrier St, Charleston, WV 25301
- (304) 345-2787
The Purple Moon
- http://www.thepurplemoon.com/
- 817 Quarrier St, Charleston, WV 25301
- (304) 345-0123
The Consignment Company
- 221 Capitol St, Charleston, WV 25301
- https://www.facebook.com/theconsignmentcompany/
- (304) 343-0551
Robert’s Running and Walking
- https://www.robertsrunning.com/
- 607 Pennsylvania S, Charleston, WV 25302
- (304) 720-2672
General Drug
- https://mygeneraldrug.com/
- 12044 Winfield Rd, Winfield, WV 25213
- (304) 936-1450
Downtown Charleston Association
Wash
- https://www.ilovetowash.com/
- 3000 Charleston Town Center, Suite 1105, Charleston, WV,
- [email protected]
Silhouette Boutique
- https://www.silhouetteboutiqueonline.com/
- 3000 Charleston Town Center, Charleston, WV 25389
- (304) 993-6796
Spring Hill Rod and Gun
- https://www.springhillrodandgun.com/
- 4961 MacCorkle Ave SW, Charleston, WV 25309
- (304) 768-2090
Food Among the Flowers
- https://www.foodamongtheflowers.com/
- 513 Tennessee Ave, Charleston, WV 25302
- (304) 345-7994
Ristorante Abruzzi
-
- https://www.abruzziwv.com/
- 601 Morris St, Charleston, WV 25301
- (681) 265-3756