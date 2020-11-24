Support our local small businesses on Small Business Saturday!

Please support all of our region’s wonderful small businesses during Small Business Saturday, November 28.
The Tint Guy
- 217 Michigan Ave, Nitro, WV 25143
- (304) 380-2935
- https://www.facebook.com/thetintguy67
304 Detailer
- https://304detailer.weebly.com/
- (304) 437-1541
- 217 Michigan Ave, Nitro, WV 25143
Marrs Jewelers
- https://www.jewelrystorenitro.com/
- https://www.facebook.com/MarrsJewelry/
- (304) 755-1631
- 1 Bank St, Nitro, WV 25143
Nitro Hobby & Craft Center
- 104 21st St, Nitro, WV 25143
- (304) 755-4304
- https://www.facebook.com/Nitro-Hobby-and-Craft-204722752923092/
Nitro Antique Mall
- 110 21st St, Nitro, WV 25143
- (304) 755-5002
- https://www.facebook.com/nitro.antiquemall/
Elizabeth’s Attic
- 107 21st St, Nitro, WV 25143
- (304) 755-8600
- https://www.facebook.com/elizabethsattic/
Kid-A-Roos
- 1418 Maccorkle Ave SW suite d, Charleston, WV 25303
- (304) 982-6777
- http://www.kidarooswv.com/
Swiftees
- 29 S Hill Plaza Dr, Ripley, WV 25271
- (304) 372-2966
- https://swifteesapparel.com/
Pepperoni Grill
- 4002 MacCorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304
- (681) 265-9368
- https://www.pepperonigrills.com/
Farmers Meats & Deli
- 12062 Winfield Rd. Winfield, WV
- (304) 936-1092
- https://www.facebook.com/FarmersMeatsDeli/