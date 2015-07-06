She’s the most famous person on the planet right now. And she’s coming to Miami. Go through the Era’s with Taylor in Miami October 20th at Hard Rock Stadium.

Be listening weekday mornings starting September 12th at 6:20, 7:20 and 8:20 for Steve and Jenny to give out the days keyword and song of the day. When the song plays sometime between 9a-5p, text the keyword to the V100 Studio Line…304-345-8100.

We’ll select one random texter each day to become a qualifier to be entered into the grand prize drawing AND win $100 courtesy. Grand prize winner will win roundtrip airfare for 2, a two night stay, premium seats AND suite access! V1OO and Dutch Miller Auto Group could be sending you to see Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour in Miami!