Make this Christmas special by becoming a Secret Santa!

You can make this Christmas special for a local child in need by becoming a Secret Santa!

Since 1984, Secret Santa volunteers and many people like you have come together to make sure less fortunate children in our area would not go without on Christmas morning and no parent would suffer the guilt of not being able to provide for their children at Christmas. Join us and be a V100 Secret Santa to help us make our goal again this year!

It’s now as easy as a few clicks online. Click on the link to make a PayPal transfer and Secret Santa volunteers will shop for the child you sponsor. $75 will sponsor at least one child, but you may donate any amount you can afford.

If you would like to shop for the child you sponsor, call the V100 Secret Santa Hotline at 304-344-TOYS (304-344-8697).

Please make your donation or call soon. The deadline to have all the children sponsored and gifts dropped off, is November 30th.

Thank you very much & Merry Christmas!