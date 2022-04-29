We have your chance to win up to $300 in Gift Certificates to some of the areas best!

Tuesday May 3, 2022 we will be giving away a $100 Gift Certificate to Yardi’s!

Wednesday May 4, 2022 we will be giving away a $100 Gift Certificate to Edible Arrangements of Hurricane!

Thursday May 5, 2022 we will be giving away a $100 Gift Certificate to Bridge Road Bistro!

Then, on Friday May 6, 2022, one lucky entrant will win the Grand Prize drawing:

A $100 Gift Certificate to Yardi’s!

A $100 Gift Certificate to Bridge Road Bistro!

A $100 Gift Certificate to Edible Arrangements of Hurricane!

Enter below for your chance to win as we wish all Mom’s a very Happy Mother’s Day!



