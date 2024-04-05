Assisting Storm Impacted Communities | Donate today!

The Red Cross is Assisting Storm Impacted Communities

Volunteers are conducting damage assessment and providing assistance

CHARLESTON, WVA, April 5, 2024 — The severe storm system that affected our area on Tuesday, April 2nd has caused widespread damage across the Central Appalachia Region of the American Red Cross including parts of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. The Red Cross in coordination with County Emergency Managers are providing disaster relief services. So far, the Red Cross has assisted nearly 50 families impacted by this severe weather. If you experienced severe damage to your home, please call 1-800-RED-CROSS.