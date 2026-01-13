Hey, it’s Steve & Jenny at V100. The Polar Plunge—an unforgettable event benefiting the Special Olympics West Virginia is back! It’s happening Saturday, February 7, at Hurricane City Park. Costume contest at 4:30. Plunging begins at 5 PM. Grab your friends, your wildest costumes, and your courage, because it’s time to make a splash for this amazing group of athletes! Whether you’re jumping in or cheering from the sidelines, you’ll be helping athletes across the state achieve their dreams. Sign up online today with the link you’ll find at V100.FM, and we’ll see you at the Polar Plunge, Saturday, February 7th! Remember—freezin’ is the reason!”