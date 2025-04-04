The V100 Yard Sale is BACK! Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 8 AM – 12 PM, on the Parking lot at Elizabeth St. & Piedmont Rd. across from Laidley Field. 70–80-yard sales all at one location! Free parking. Food available. Don’t miss it!

Spaces are on sale now. First come, first served until spaces run out. Spaces are $20 (Parking Space.) Email your name and number to Steve Bishop at [email protected] if you’d like to be a seller! (Rain date, if needed, May 17)

Proceeds go to benefit The Secret Santa Foundation.

The Foundation was created to ensure that children in our area would not go without on Christmas morning and no parent would suffer the guilt of not being able to provide for their children at Christmas.

Founded in 1984, the Secret Santa Foundation provides for children annually. The program primarily serves children in Kanawha and Boone County, ages newborn to twelve.

For more information go to https://www.wvsecretsanta.org