You can add joy to Christmas for a less fortunate child in the Charleston area by joining the V100 Secret Santa program.

Since 1984, generous V100 listeners and Secret Santa volunteers have united to ensure every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning—and no parent feels the heartache of not being able to provide. This year, we’re counting on your support to make this tradition a reality again!

Helping is easy. With just a few clicks, you can donate through PayPal, and our dedicated Secret Santa volunteers will shop for the child you sponsor. A $75 donation sponsors at least one child, however, any amount is deeply appreciated.

If you prefer to shop for the child you sponsor, call the V100 Secret Santa Hotline at 304-344-TOYS (304-344-8697) to be matched with a child in need.

Please act soon! The deadline to sponsor a child and drop off gifts is Monday, December 2nd .

Thank you! Everyone at V100 and Secret Santa wish you a very Merry Christmas!