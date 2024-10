It’s the V1OO Poca Valley Bank PAYDAY! Listen to Steve and Jenny each Thursday morning, (October 24th, 31st and November 7th) at 6:20, 7:20 and 8:20 for them to give you the V1OO Song of The Day and Keyword!

Then, catch the song sometime between 2pm and 6pm with Logan Scott on The V1OO Drive Home. When you hear the song play, text the keyword to 304-345-8100.

One random texter will be selected to win $500 in Visa Gift Cards, courtesy of Poca Valley Bank.

