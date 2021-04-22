V100’s 1 Song, 1 Second, Up to $1000 Dollars, presented by Todd Judy Ford, Friendly. Fast. Fair.

Starting Monday, April 26, 2021 and each weekday morning on V100 at 7:20, 8:20 and 9:20, Steve & Jenny will play one second of a song. Tell them the correct artist and title of the song and you win the current jackpot amount, up to $1,000 dollars!



V100’s “1 Song, 1 Second, Up to $1,000” is presented by Todd Judy Ford, Friendly, Fast, Fair, and sponsored by Appalachian Cannabis Company in Cross Lanes.

Sign up below and listen every morning at 7:20, 8:20 and 9:20 for a chance to win! * one (1) entry per person and one (1) jackpot per person



Send us your name below and listen to V100 weekday mornings at 7:20, 8:20 and 9:20 for a chance to win up to $1000 dollars in cash!



Steve & Jenny will contact V100 listeners who sign-up below prior to when they will play on-air to make sure they can tell all their friends and family to listen to them!



For more information, see our contest rules.