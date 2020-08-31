We hope you’ll join us again this year!

The Children’s Advocacy Center at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital is proud to host the 2020 weCANclimb Hike and 5K Trail Run on Saturday, October 3 at Kanawha State Forest in Charleston, WV. The event encourages individuals from our region to run, walk or hike the beautiful West Virginia hills while raising money for services to help abused children in the Kanawha Valley.

This year’s event also offers a virtual option in case you’re unable to participate in-person. Virtual participants can complete a 5K run anytime September 19 – October 5 and record their time to be included in the event.

What you can get!

All participants, virtual or in-person for this year’s event will get a newly-designed, long-sleeved dri-fit t-shirt! In person registrants will receive a race bag and all youth participants will receive participation medals. Awards will be presented this year for the in-person 5K race only, and event winners will be awarded great prizes including gift cards and other gifts generously donated by businesses in our community.

What you will support!

The Children’s Advocacy Center at CAMC Women and Children’s Hospital provides evaluation and treatment to children from Kanawha, Putnam and Jackson counties. In addition to interviews and medical evaluations, we offer trauma-focused therapy on-site for children. Our CAC is a child-friendly facility with staff that works to provide children and families professional, compassionate care in order to reduce the trauma often experienced by children that are victims of abuse. And families are never charged for services at the center.

Can’t participate in either event?

If you’re not able to participate in person or virtually, or may just prefer to spend that Saturday sleeping in, you can still make a contribution. And while we’ll be climbing the trails in Kanawha State Forest, you can climb back into bed – knowing your donation has helped countless children in our community receive the critical services they need on their path to healing.