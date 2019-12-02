Visit with Santa and help your neighbors!

Mardi Gras Casino & Resort and Poca Valley Bank presents Santa’s Christmas Cabin located beside the garden center at South Ridge Walmart. Bring the kids to meet Santa Claus while making a donation of socks, gloves, hats or money to support the United Way of Central West Virginia.

All donations will be distributed in Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Clay and Logan Counties.

Hours – Weekdays 5pm to 8pm, Weekends 2pm to 8pm. Register during our live broadcasts to win a boys and girls bicycle.