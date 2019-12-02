Visit with Santa and help your neighbors!

Mardi Gras Casino & Resort and Poca Valley Bank presents Santa’s Christmas Cabin located beside the garden center at South Ridge Walmart. Bring the kids to meet Santa Claus while making a donation of socks, gloves, hats or money to support the United Way of Central West Virginia.
All donations will be distributed in Kanawha, Putnam, Boone, Clay and Logan Counties.
Hours – Weekdays 5pm to 8pm, Weekends 2pm to 8pm. Register during our live broadcasts to win a boys and girls bicycle.
|Date
|Start Time
|End Time
|Station
|Remote Time
|Sat 12/7
|2pm
|8pm
|BEAT
|2p-5p
|Sat 12/7
|–
|–
|V100
|5p-8p
|Sun 12/8
|2pm
|6pm
|BEAT
|2p-4p
|Sun 12/8
|–
|–
|KWS
|4p-6p
|Mon 12/9
|5pm
|8pm
|Tues 12/10
|5pm
|8pm
|Wed 12/11
|5pm
|8pm
|Thurs 12/12
|5pm
|8pm
|Fri 12/13
|5pm
|8pm
|Sat 12/14
|2pm
|8pm
|KWS
|2p-5p
|Sat 12/14
|–
|–
|BEAT
|5p-8p
|Sun 12/15
|2pm
|6pm
|KWS
|2p-4p
|Sun 12/15
|–
|–
|V100
|4p-6p
|Mon 12/16
|5pm
|8pm
|Tues 12/17
|5pm
|8pm
|Wed 12/18
|5pm
|8pm
|Thurs 12/19
|5pm
|8pm
|Fri 12/20
|5pm
|8pm
|Sat 12/21
|10am
|8pm
|KWS
|11a-2p
|Sat 12/21
|–
|–
|BEAT
|2p-5p
|Sat 12/21
|–
|–
|V100
|5p-8p