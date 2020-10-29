Win $1,000 a Day in November from V100 & Todd Judy Ford!

V100 and Todd Judy Ford are giving you a chance to win $1,000 every weekdayday in the month of November.

Here’s how it works:

Every weekdayday in November at 6:20am, 7:20am and 8:20am Steve and Jenny will announce the song of the day and the daily keyword. When you hear the song of the day, you’ll have 10 minutes to text the daily keyword to 35651. If your text makes it in time you’ll get a message back from us letting you know that we’ve received your entry. Make sure you stay close to your phone because we’ll call the winner back within 30 minutes!

Very Important Be sure to text the daily keyword, and only the daily keyword, to 35651. If you include anything else in your message, the text won’t make it and you won’t be entered. Incorrect: Hi Steve, the keyword is FORD, I hope I win

Correct: FORD

If you’re anything like us, you’re going to be looking for a way to cheat, and we’ve got that covered too. Like the V100 page:

V100 Facebook

Every weekday morning at 6:10am V100 will post a link on their Facebook page that will let you to get a 1-hour window in which the money song will play! Once you’ve liked the V100 page on Facebook, you’ll get that daily post right there in your timeline!

You’ve got 21 chances to win $1,000 in November so good luck from all of us at V100 and Todd Judy Ford!

Click here to view contest rules