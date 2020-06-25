Fireworks – Downtown Charleston July 4, 2020

(Charleston, W.Va.) – The City of Charleston will launch Fourth of July fireworks on July 4 at 10:00 p.m. The 20-minute show will take place on MacCorkle Avenue across from Leon Sullivan Way. Viewers are asked to watch the fireworks celebration from their homes to promote social distancing. If you are unable to see fireworks from your home, the Kanawha Boulevard will be closed for socially-distant viewing.

In lieu of the traditional music that accompanies fireworks presentations, the City has partnered with West Virginia Radio Corporation to play patriotic music on all of their stations (V100, WCHS 580, 98.7 The Beat, Today’s New Country 107.3 KAZ and 96.1 KWS) for the entire duration of the fireworks.

“During this time when our sense of normalcy has been challenged, we felt it was important to continue with our Fourth of July fireworks,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “It is essential we follow social distancing guidelines to keep our case count low while we celebrate this important, historic day.”

Kanawha Boulevard will be closed between California Street and Court Street, starting at 4:00 p.m. The Kanawha Bouvelard will remain closed until 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening. Traffic on the south side of the river will be affected at different times during the evening—more details to follow.