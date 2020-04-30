Country Roads Statewide Food Drive | May 5th

Country Roads Statewide Food Drive Collection Sites

United Way of Monongalia and Preston Counties

Kroger – Sabraton – Earl L Core Rd. – Morgantown

United Way of Harrison County

Clarksburg Baptist Church – 501 West Pike St. – Clarksburg

United Way of Marion and Taylor Counties

United Way Office – 221 Washington St. – Fairmont

United Way of Central West Virginia

United way Office – 1 United Way Square – Charleston

United Way of the River Cities

United Way office – 820 Madison Ave. – Huntington

United Way Alliance of Mid-Ohio Valley

Grand Central Mall – Entrance B – Parkersburg

United Way of Gilmer, Lewis and Upshur

Upshur Middle School – 533 Rt 20 S. – Buckhannon

United Way of Randolph County

450 11th St. – Elkins

United Way of Upper Ohio Valley

TBA

County United Way

Walmart – LaVale, MD

United Way of the Eastern Panhandle

Save A Lot – Martinsburg

Save A Lot – Charlestown